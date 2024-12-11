Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Data Breach of Center for Vein Restoration

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center for Vein Restoration has recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack that impacted the personal information of over 446,000 of its patients and employees. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, medical record numbers, medical information, health insurance information, financial information, and employment information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Center for Vein Restoration related to this data breach. If you’ve received a data breach notification from Center for Vein Restoration, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Center for Vein Restoration, that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

