H2C Safety Pipe, Inc. Welcomes Nick Gaines as Regulatory Affairs Specialist

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Clipper, Inc. (“H2C”), a leader in sustainable hydrogen-based infrastructure and transportation, announces that Nick Gaines has joined the company’s subsidiary, H2C Safety Pipe, Inc. (“H2CSP”), as Regulatory Affairs Specialist. In this role, Gaines will engage with regulators, legislators, and the environmental community to champion a zero-leakage hydrogen standard in California that advances a responsible transition to a clean energy future.

Gaines brings over a decade of experience at the intersection of technology, policy, and community development. Most recently, he has been serving as Director of Public Policy at the Matthew Perry Foundation, where he has been overseeing external campaigns and grantmaking initiatives, including the foundation’s inaugural grant program in California. His impressive career also includes roles in public service, where he led technology and climate policy initiatives, including microgrid development and climate resilience legislation, for Senator Henry Stern. He has also managed political campaigns and developed broadband equity frameworks at Michael Baker International.

Gaines combines a deep understanding of regulatory environments with a passion for innovation. He said, "I'm thrilled to join H2C Safety Pipe at this pivotal moment in the clean energy transition. The work we do will help ensure that California deploys the best available technologies and avoids the greenhouse gas mistakes of the past methane distribution system in the transition to a clean energy future. I'm excited to contribute my expertise to this mission and collaborate with the talented team at H2C and H2C Safety Pipe."

H2C Safety Pipe CEO Robert Shelton commented, "We see a parallel scenario to natural gas pipelines unfolding with the development of the transportation and distribution infrastructure for hydrogen. Our goal is to learn from past errors around leakage in the gas industry to establish more robust protections and state regulations for hydrogen distribution. By instituting rigorous safety standards, such as requiring double-wall containment with active leak monitoring and mitigation systems for all future hydrogen pipelines. We can establish a global standard for safe, sustainable energy distribution networks that are essential for our transition to a low-carbon future."

Gaines’ appointment underscores H2C’s commitment to leveraging the best talent and technologies to accelerate a clean energy future. His expertise and vision will help ensure the state of California adopts the highest standards of safety and innovation, while fostering trust among all stakeholders.

About H2C Safety Pipe, Inc.

H2C Safety Pipe focuses on “last mile” distribution systems that deliver pure hydrogen to end users. Its patented two-layer pipe system is designed to supply local regions with safe and reliable clean energy. This breakthrough pipe technology provides the most cost-effective, safest, and scalable way to address safety for end-user delivery of fuel cell grade hydrogen, especially for sensitive populated areas. H2C Safety Pipe’s technology will save companies and governments billions of dollars by avoiding the construction of new hydrogen pipelines by retrofitting existing ones for hydrogen. This leverages otherwise stranded assets in the energy transition and significantly reduces regulatory challenges.

To learn more about H2C’s other hydrogen-related midstream technologies, please visit: https://www.h2clipper.com/

About H2 Clipper, Inc.

H2 Clipper, Inc. is the developer of high-speed, Pipeline-in-the-Sky™ hydrogen-powered airships for long distance global transport that use no fossil fuels and have a host of commercial and humanitarian applications, and of the novel Safety Pipe™ “last mile” distribution system to deliver pure hydrogen to end users. Since 2008, the company has made significant strategic investments to research, develop, and patent core IP in modern airship design and midstream solutions for efficient delivery of both gaseous and liquid hydrogen.

Media Contact:

Shannon Albertelli

Trevi Communications, Inc.

shannon@trevicomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2f9f3f5-7a28-46f0-a785-8b6b71d11684

Nick Gaines Nick Gaines has joined the company’s subsidiary, H2C Safety Pipe, Inc. (“H2CSP”), as Regulatory Affairs Specialist.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.