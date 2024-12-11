H.R. 5527, Modernizing Government Technology Reform Act

H.R. 5527 would amend the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 to update uses of the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF), a working capital fund designed to pay for retiring and replacing older information technology (IT) systems. H.R. 5527 also would create new reporting requirements for federal agencies regarding IT systems. In 2024, $50 million was appropriated for the TMF. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5527 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

