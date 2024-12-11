H.R. 272, ASTRO Act

H.R. 272 would authorize the federal government to provide transportation for government astronauts after they return to Earth until they are medically cleared to operate a motor vehicle. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 272 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effect on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

