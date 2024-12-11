H.R. 7524, GSA Technology Accountability Act

H.R. 7524 would require the General Services Administration to report annually to the Congress on each project funded by the Federal Citizen Services Fund and on some projects funded by the Acquisition Services Fund. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 7524 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

