H.R. 6972, Securing Chain of Command Continuity Act

H.R. 6972 would require executive branch agencies that are members of the National Security Council to inform the President, Government Accountability Office, and Congressional leadership when the head of an agency is medically incapacitated. That notice would identify the agency’s acting head along with other information. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 6972 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

