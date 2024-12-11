S. 3015, Telework Reform Act of 2024

S. 3015 would change several governmentwide policies for remote work and would require all executive branch agencies, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the proportion of agencies’ work that is done remotely and on the benefits and drawbacks of remote work. The bill also would allow veterans, military spouses, and spouses of law enforcement officers to be noncompetitively appointed to remote-work positions. Enacting S. 3015 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting S. 3015 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.