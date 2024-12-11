H.R. 9596, Value Over Cost Act

H.R. 9596 would allow the General Services Administration, through its Multiple Award Schedule program, to award contracts that obtain the best value for the government rather than only the lowest overall cost. CBO estimates enacting H.R. 9596 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the legislation’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The legislation contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.