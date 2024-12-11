S. 4043, Telework Transparency Act of 2024

S. 4043 would alter governmentwide teleworking policies, requiring the Office of Personnel Management to establish standards for federal agencies to track employee teleworking and federal agencies to monitor the effects of teleworking on agency performance and use of office space. S. 4043 also would require each agency and the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the bill’s implementation. Enacting S. 4043 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4043 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.