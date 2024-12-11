S. 2924, STEP Act

S. 2924 would require federal agencies to report to the Congress on the susceptibility to improper payments of programs that have spent more than $100 million in one of the first three years of operation; agencies also would report annually on remedial actions for improper payments. Enacting S. 2924 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2924 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.