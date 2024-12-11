S. 4066, FIT Procurement Act

S. 4066 would update the federal procurement process to expand training for federal contract personnel involved with information and communications technology, increase the simplified acquisition threshold to $500,000, allow the use of subscriptions for information technology acquisitions, and allow the use of past performance information when deciding on federal procurements. The bill also would direct the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress within 18 months on small business participation in federal procurement. Enacting S. 4066 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting S. 4066 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.