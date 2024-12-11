S. 5133, Improving Senate Confirmation and Vacancy Oversight Act of 2024

S. 5133 would require the Government Accountability Office to create a new online dashboard for tracking the approximately 1,300 Senate-confirmed positions governmentwide, including information about political appointments that the Office of Personnel Management currently collects on its PLUM Reporting website. Federal agencies, the Librarian of Congress, and the Secretary of the Senate also would be required to provide information. Enacting S. 5133 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs. CBO estimates that enacting S. 5133 would have no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.