S. 5105, a bill to require a report by the Secretary of Homeland Security regarding the failed assassination attempts on the life of Donald J. Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, and in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024

S. 5105 would require the Department of Homeland Security to report to the Congress on the failed attempts to assassinate Donald J. Trump. CBO estimates that enacting S. 5105 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.