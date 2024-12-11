S. 5109, Modernizing Data Practices to Improve Government Act

S. 5109 would expand the authorities of the Chief Data Officer Council concerning data management within the federal government. The bill also would create reporting requirements for that council and the Government Accountability Office on agencies’ use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. Those authorities would end seven years after enactment. CBO estimates that enacting S. 5109 would have no effect on direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.