Vigna Law Group: Brown-Sequard Syndrome Not a Common Diagnosis in Trauma

Brown-Sequard Syndrome has been estimated to constitute 1%-4% of traumatic spinal cord injury

There is permanent injury with impairments in gait, transfers, self-care, and sexual function.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It has been estimated it (Brown-Sequard Syndrome) has been estimated to constitute 1%-4% of traumatic spinal cord injury," states Dr. Eliza Moskowitz, Department of Surgery, University of Colorado.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national neurological injury attorney, Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, says, “In 1846, Professor Brown-Sequard of France was credited with describing the syndrome of signs and symptoms following hemisection of the spinal cord, which results in same-sided (ipsilateral) weakness and opposite-side (contralateral) reduced pain and temperature sensation.”

What does Dr. Moskowitz report in the article “Brown-Sequard Syndrome” in Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open, 2018; 3:1-2?

“Brown-Sequard Syndrome demonstrates a favorable prognosis compared with other types of incomplete spinal cord injury. In fact, it has the best prognosis of all spinal cord injury syndromes, with >75% of patients walking without assistive devices after rehabilitation. Walking at discharge is more likely in patients where the upper extremity is weaker than the lower extremity.”

Read Dr. Moskowitz's article: https://tsaco.bmj.com/content/tsaco/3/1/e000169.full.pdf

Dr. Vigna explains, “A ‘syndrome’ generally is a group of signs and symptoms that may be characterized by a specific medical condition. Today, Brown-Sequard Syndrome is a diagnosis with symptoms and signs caused by hemitransection of the spinal cord which results in the disruption of the neurological structures that provide motor and sensory function, and regulates the autonomic nervous system.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “When you talk about recovery from Brown-Sequard Syndrome, the outcomes are not what the injured person will consider what is reported in the literature as 'good.' There is permanent injury with impairments in gait, transfers, self-care, and sexual function. Yearly future care costs increase as the injured person ages with the catastrophic injury.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national neurological injury attorney. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered serious injury caused by trauma, medical negligence, and defective products. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute serious injuries nationwide.

To learn more, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.