California approves $1.4 billion plan to build thousands more vehicle chargers, boost ZEV infrastructure

The funds approved today will result in nearly 17,000 new chargers for passenger vehicles statewide. Over 152,000 public and shared private chargers are installed today. Combined with previous investment plans, funding from the federal government, electric utilities and other programs, the state expects to reach 250,000 chargers in the next few years. In addition to the public network, the state estimates that more than 500,000 private home chargers are installed statewide.

The funds will become available over the next four years and distributed to projects through competitive grants. Projects include direct incentive and rebate programs for businesses, non-profit organizations, tribes and public agencies.

Why this matters

First created in 2007, the Clean Transportation Program is one of the first transportation-focused funding efforts established to help advance the state’s climate change policies. To date, $2.3 billion has been invested in projects supporting ZEV infrastructure, alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies, providing the following benefits.

Community benefits: 63% of funding awarded in disadvantaged or low-income communities.

Nearly 34,700 EV chargers installed or planned.

Nearly 34,700 EV chargers installed or planned. Hydrogen stations: 96 public hydrogen fueling stations installed or planned.

Creation of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project to provide streamlined incentives for EV chargers.

$100 million to 120 projects awarded for truck and bus charging and refueling through the Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles Project.

2,300 clean school buses funded, with 1,100 ZEV school buses on the road.

40 ZEV and ZEV-related manufacturing projects that support in-state economic growth.

40 ZEV and ZEV-related that support in-state economic growth. Job training: Workforce training for more than 32,000 trainees and trainers, helping prepare workers for the clean transportation economy.

California’s strategy for a clean transportation transition

This is a major milestone on California’s path to a clean transportation future. In addition to advancing ZEVs, which topped 26.4% of all new California vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2024, the Newsom Administration is prioritizing clean fuel production, public transit and rail infrastructure enhancements, and a cleaner, smarter electric grid to help power it all. As California works toward this clean transportation future, the state is also advancing efforts to prevent gasoline price spikes.