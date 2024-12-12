Electric school buses to earn extra credit in 2025

OLYMPIA –

The rumble of diesel engines idling outside Washington’s schools is being replaced with the sound of silence. That’s because more and more Washington schools are making the switch to zero-emission school buses – eliminating diesel pollution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and giving kids a healthier way to start and end their school days.

Today, there are 86 electric school buses in the state spread across 40 school districts. However, the number of electric buses in school fleets is poised to take a big jump in 2025.

Earlier this month, the Washington Department of Ecology awarded $31.5 million in state funding from the Climate Commitment Act and other sources, and this week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded Ecology an additional $3.9 million for zero emission school bus grants from the Inflation Reduction Act.

When combined with orders from earlier grants, it all adds up to an additional 124 zero-emission buses hitting the road by 2026 – bringing the total to more than 200 buses.

And that’s not the final stop on this route: Other federal funding still in the pipeline could put dozens more zero-emission buses into state schools in the next two years.

“Electric school buses are a fantastic investment because a clean bus means cleaner air in our schools and communities – and that means healthier kids,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Zero emission buses are an A+ solution for our schools.”

Washington Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson says electric buses have proven themselves to school district maintenance staff and fleet managers.

“When Washington’s first electric school bus entered service back in 2019, no one was sure how it would perform,” Watson said. “Five years later, these electric buses have demonstrated that they can deliver the same level of service that school districts get from diesel buses – without the noise or pollution.”

In Everett, which has three electric buses with another three on the way, the district is able to put those qualities to use better serving its students.

“Our drivers and students both love the electric buses because they offer a much cleaner and quieter ride,” said Nancy Brown, transportation director for Everett Public Schools. “These buses are beneficial on special needs routes with some of our most vulnerable and noise sensitive students.”

Along with grants to help school districts buy the buses, Ecology has also provided funding intended to train mechanics, drivers and staff how to operate and care for zero-emission buses. The agency provided $825,000 earlier this year for vocational training programs, including some that give high school students a chance to dip their toes in a clean energy career.

There are still challenges ahead for transitioning to zero-emission technologies. The biggest barrier is cost. So far, electric buses cost more upfront than diesel school buses, but the operating costs are lower. Purchase costs are expected to come down in the coming years as manufacturers are better able to meet demand, and the technology for batteries, motors and controls becomes more established.