APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for September 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.

ADIs remained well-capitalised, with capital ratios well above the unquestionably strong benchmarks. Liquidity levels remained well above regulatory minimums in the absence of the Term Funding Facility. Bank profitability remained steady for the fourth straight quarter, as tight competition and rising operating costs were offset by low credit losses and resilient credit growth. Overall asset quality remained sound as borrowers continued to show resilience.

Mortgage credit growth increased for both owner-occupiers and investors, notwithstanding a higher interest rate environment. The quality of new lending remained sound, with the share of loans with high loan-to-valuation ratios and high debt-to-income ratios low and stable.

Growth of commercial real estate lending increased, driven by industrial property, as well as stronger growth in the retail property sector. Asset quality remained sound.

Key statistics for ADIs1 for the September 2024 quarter were:

September 2023 September 2024 Year on Year Change Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn) $42.2 $39.0 -7.4% Total assets ($bn) $6,175.1 $6,320.2 2.4% Total capital base ($bn) $434.6 $437.5 0.7% Total risk-weighted assets ($bn) $2,196.3 $2,163.0 -1.5% Total capital ratio 19.8% 20.2% 0.4% Liquidity coverage ratio 136.8% 131.2% -5.5% Minimum liquidity holdings ratio 17.3% 17.1% -0.2% Net stable funding ratio 118.8% 115.7% -3.1%

Key statistics for ADIs conducting residential mortgage lending for the quarter were:2

September 2023 September 2024 Year on Year Change Residential mortgages – credit outstanding ($bn) $2,185.6 $2,288.5 4.7% of which: Owner-occupied ($bn) $1,457.0 $1,532.1 5.2% of which: Investment ($bn) $655.9 $686.4 4.7%

Residential mortgages – credit outstanding September 2023 (share of total) September 2024 (share of total) Year on Year Change Owner-occupied 67.5% 67.7% 0.2% Investment 30.4% 30.3% -0.1% LVR ≥ 80 per cent 18.1% 17.4% -0.7% Loans 30-89 days past due 0.5% 0.6% 0.0% Non-performing loans 0.8% 1.1% 0.3% September 2023 quarter September 2024 quarter Change New residential mortgage loans funded ($bn) $150.9 $165.0 9.3% New residential mortgage loans funded during the quarter September 2023 (share of total) September 2024 (share of total) Change Owner-occupied 66.1% 62.8% -3.3% Investment 31.9% 35.1% 3.2% LVR ≥ 80 per cent 28.7% 31.1% 2.3% Debt-to-income ≥ 6x 5.7% 5.6% -0.1% Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the September 2024 quarter were: September 2023 September 2024 Year on Year Change Total commercial property limits ($bn) $443.1 $466.1 5.2% Total commercial property actual exposures ($bn) $411.6 $433.2 5.2% The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios. The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans. Copies of the September 2024 publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics.