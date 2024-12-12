Roadway Re-opened I 189 East on ramp from Shelburne Rd South Burlington

Rt 7 North and I 189 East on ramp has been re-opened.

This is the on ramp when travelling North on Route 7

Please be advised I 189 Eastbound on ramp from Shelburne Rd in South Burlington is closed due to a crash.

Specific details not yet available and will be provided when available.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

