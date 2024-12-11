Chief Justice Jon Jensen and District Judge Stacy Louser Visit Minot High School

Chief Justice Jon Jensen and Minot District Judge Stacy Louser were recently invited by Minot High School Social Studies teacher Chauncy Hendershot to visit with Minot High School AP Government and Criminal Law classes. Chief Jensen and Judge Louser discussed the North Dakota Court System and Constitutional questions regarding 4th Amendment applications. In addition to presenting on the topic, Chief Jensen and Judge Louser fielded questions from the students. Afterwards, Mr. Hendershot noted his appreciation of the visit and the time and commitment to civic education from both Chief Jensen and Judge Louser.
