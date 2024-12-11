Sarantos Releases His Powerful New Single and Music Video “God Doesn’t Make Mistakes” – A Story of Faith and Redemption

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned singer-songwriter Sarantos is back with an emotional and thought-provoking new single, “God Doesn’t Make Mistakes”, accompanied by a stunning music video. This deeply personal anthem explores themes of faith, doubt, love, and redemption, inspiring listeners to reflect on their own spiritual journeys.Sarantos' new release draws on his real-life struggles and experiences. After grappling with loss, illness, and a crisis of faith, Sarantos found his way back to belief. He describes the song as his “personal anthem of self-discovery and renewed faith.” With poetic lyrics and a heartfelt vocal performance, the song reminds listeners that every moment, no matter how challenging, has a purpose.Sarantos reflects: "Growing up, I valued faith and religion, but life wasn’t easy. As I battled autoimmune illnesses, anxiety, and the loss of my father, I questioned God’s existence for over a decade. But as I dug into science, history, and philosophy, I realized God doesn’t make mistakes. This song represents that journey—and maybe, it’s meant to find you too.”The music video accompanying the song is a visually stunning experience, seamlessly blending art and emotion to complement the powerful narrative. Each frame reflects Sarantos' raw emotions and dedication to sharing his story with the world.In line with Sarantos’ commitment to giving back, proceeds from “God Doesn’t Make Mistakes” will support Catholic Charities USA, an organization dedicated to reducing poverty and helping communities through disaster relief, food programs, affordable housing, and immigrant support. Learn more about their mission at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org Sarantos is a passionate singer-songwriter dedicated to creating music that resonates with real-life experiences. Known for his heartfelt storytelling and genre-blending sound, Sarantos strives to inspire, connect, and give back through his music. http://www.melogia.com

