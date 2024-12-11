Nutriterra® Total Omega-3 Receives Health Canada Approval as Plant-Based Dietary Supplement

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriterra® Total Omega-3 has received Health Canada approval as an ingredient in dietary supplements. Health Canada’s Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) issued a product license, Natural Product Number (NPN) 80136254, which authorizes it to be marketed and sold as a novel, canola-based total omega-3 oil with the following health claims:

Supports heart health and cardiovascular function

Supports normal brain function

Source of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) for maintaining good health

Source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) for maintaining good health

Source of an essential fatty acid for the maintenance of good health

Source of omega-3 fatty acids for the maintenance of good health

Nufarm Nutritional general manager, Benita Boettner, said today’s announcement from NNHPD confirms the nutritional importance of Nutriterra Total Omega-3 Canola oil. “Health Canada’s approval recognizes Nutriterra’s ability to support heart and brain health and provides a new option to meet the growing demand for plant-based total omega-3 with DHA, EPA, and ALA.”

Human clinical trials confirmed that Nutriterra’s long-chain fatty acids are readily incorporated into blood lipids. Results were reviewed and authorized by NNHPD and published in Frontiers in Nutrition in 2022. A 2000 mg/day serving of Nutriterra significantly improved indicators of omega-3 status, including the OmegaScore™ and the Omega-3 Index, both of which are supportive of cardiovascular and brain health.

While the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids are well known, few people consume enough of these essential nutrients. Ms. Boettner attributes this to the sensory experiences and ocean health concerns associated with fish oil. She says, “With Health Canada’s approval for Nutriterra as a safe and effective dietary ingredient, we are well placed to attract new consumers and raise consumption of omega-3 closer to the recommended daily intake.” This approval follows the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s 2020 approval of Nutriterra for food and feed applications, allowing for greater formulation flexibility for our customers.

Omega-3 Canola helps fill the gap between how much long-chain omega-3 is needed to support human health and how little the ocean can sustainably provide. Just one hectare of Nuseed Omega-3 canola produces as much DHA as 10,000 one kg wild caught fish. Nutriterra has a unique fatty acid profile with DHA, EPA, and ALA to support human nutrition.

This Health Canada approval follows the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting Nutriterra New Dietary Ingredient status in 2021. Having previously obtained food and feed approvals in Australia and New Zealand, the US, and Canada, the company is progressing with additional regulatory applications in other key markets around the world.

About Nutriterra

Nutriterra® is designed for human nutrition from proprietary Omega-3 Canola, the world’s first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. Nutriterra provides a sustainable land-based oil supply, helping reduce pressure on wild fish stocks and closing the gap between how much omega-3 is needed to support human health and how little the ocean can provide. Learn more at nutriterraomega3.com.

Nutriterra is a nutritional product of Nufarm Limited. (ASX:NUF). Nufarm’s seed technologies platform is enabling the transformation of key crops into renewable and traceable sources of plant-based nutrition and lower carbon energy. Our proprietary solutions contribute to solving global challenges like food security, human nutrition, and climate change.

Further information:

Katrina Benedicto

Marketing & Communications Director, Omega-3

katrina.benedicto@nuseed.com

+ 1 530 490 1038

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f019d2a-41de-4e17-9ec3-e87673b23912

DHA Omega-3 Supplements from Canola Health Canada has Approved Nutriterra DHA Canola as an ingredient in dietary supplements

