US Adults Need Stronger Skills to Thrive in a Changing World

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data on adult reading, numeracy, and problem-solving skills in the US and around the world, released today, indicates that more US adults have skills at the lowest level than seven years ago. The US could take much better advantage of the adult education opportunities that enable adults to achieve their full potential. When realized, this will lead to a stronger economy, healthier citizens, and thriving educational systems.

The Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) organizes the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), known as the Survey of Adult Skills, roughly every 10 years. Cycle 2 of the survey, conducted in 2022–2023, gauged the literacy, numeracy, and adaptive problem-solving skills of all adults in the US and 30 other countries. Individuals were measured on their ability to apply reading and mathematical knowledge to everyday situations as well as navigate and solve problems requiring multiple steps. The last survey, Cycle 1, was completed in two parts in 2012–2013 and 2017.

The survey evaluates each skill on a scale from Below Level 1 proficiency, representing the lowest skills level, to Level 5, the most advanced level. Proficiency levels reflect the skills a person has for participating in daily life, including careers, health, finances, family well-being, and more.

The PIAAC 2022–23 data show that a greater percentage of American adults (aged 16–65) have skills at Level 1 and below for both literacy and numeracy than in 2017, putting the US further behind the international average than it was seven years ago. The total number of American adults with skills at a Level 1 proficiency or below stands at 28% or 60 million for literacy, up from 19% or 48 million in 2017. For numeracy, 34% or 72 million have skills at Level 1 or below, up from 29% or 59 million in 2017. Adaptive problem-solving, which was previously not assessed, includes 68 million American adults with skills at Level 1 or below. The US now ranks 16th in literacy skills and 25th in numeracy skills out of 31 nations.

Individuals with proficiency at these lower levels do not have the same opportunities for full participation in society as those whose proficiency levels are higher. Through adult education programs, adults advance their skill levels. Outcomes data from these programs show that adults improve their employment and life skills.

"People who have literacy and numeracy skills at lower levels often must develop alternative strategies for obtaining and acting on the information they need. When they take advantage of adult education to improve their skills, their self-efficacy increases because they are able to handle such tasks independently," said Jeff Fantine, executive director of the National Coalition for Literacy. "But often these adults are not aware of educational opportunities that are available to them, so we must increase awareness of, expand access to, and build capacity for adult education.”

Creating opportunities for those at the lowest proficiency levels to develop their skills to Level 2 would allow them, for example, to find contact information on a company’s website, use information from a chart on a medicine bottle to determine the proper dose to give their child, or decide the best way to manage when an unexpected rent increase exceeds their monthly income.

With stronger skills, adults could advance into jobs with higher wages or more confidently participate in elections. They could more easily explain their children’s symptoms to a doctor or understand their utility bill and make changes to lower it. Providing such opportunities for individuals would lead to stronger, healthier communities—both economically and physically. And increasing skills would give participating adults a strengthened sense of self-efficacy and confidence.

Yet programs are serving less than 10% of adults who, with literacy services, could more fully realize their potential. Expanding access to adult education opportunities will improve the course our country is on. To expand access, we need to think in new ways about what adult literacy and education mean. Literacy, traditionally thought of as the ability to read, has broadened to mean the ability to use written information to navigate daily activities and live a fulfilling life.

People are not defined or bound by their proficiency level; every person has the ability to grow and learn. Providing opportunities to advance skills for the millions of US adults with skills at the lowest levels would lead to a more skilled workforce. Adults would have greater life satisfaction, better health, and would transition from earning hourly wages in frontline jobs to earning family-sustaining salaries in more advanced knowledge-based positions.

“The economic mobility that comes with higher levels of literacy and numeracy skills is life-changing,” said Mark Vineis, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “I cannot think of anything more transformative. As a nation, it should be our focus to ensure every American has the same access to quality education, regardless of where they live. This means directing more resources where they're needed most—our poorest communities, often stuck in cycles of low literacy.”

To achieve this goal, we as a country need to expand and fund our current adult education programming and increase access to digital resources adults can use remotely. Employers have a big role to play in expanding learning opportunities in the workplace. And we need to build community partnerships to provide contextualized training at community centers or through social service providers, for example.

When adults have access to educational opportunity, there’s a ripple effect of progress that leads from the individual to those around them, to their communities, and to our nation as a whole. We just need to make it happen.

We will provide ongoing updates as more information is released.

About ProLiteracy

We are the world’s leader in adult education practice, innovating and building the capacity of literacy programs everywhere—from small community-based organizations to large adult education programs and institutions. We serve over 5,000 adult literacy programs annually and work with partners in 28 countries worldwide. By providing comprehensive training and professional learning, accessible research, grant funding, and leading-edge digital and print learning resources through New Readers Press, we advocate for and unleash the power of literacy to transform lives.

About the National Coalition for Literacy

The National Coalition for Literacy is an alliance of the leading national and regional organizations dedicated to advancing adult education, family literacy, and English language acquisition in the United States. Through collaborative efforts with other advocacy organizations and individuals, NCL ensures that leaders and legislators at the national level make informed decisions about policies, regulations, and funding for adult education and family literacy. NCL’s mission is to increase public awareness of the need to expand programs and funding; promote effective public policy; and serve as an authoritative resource on national adult education issues. We envision a nation in which all adults are able to fulfill their potential and meet their goals through access to high quality adult education and literacy services provided by an integrated and well-developed system.

