APPOINTMENT OF ANNELISE LE GALL AS EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Meudon (France), December 11, 2024 – Vallourec, a global leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the appointment of a new Employee Representative Director to its Board of Directors.

During the Group Workers’ Committee meeting held on December 10, 2024, Annelise Le Gall was elected as Director representing the employees in accordance with Article L.225-27-1 of the French Commercial Code. Vallourec’s Board of Directors acknowledges this appointment for a four-year term.

The Board of Directors now includes two employee Directors, Ms. Annelise Le Gall and Mr. Patrick Poulin.

Annelise Le Gall has been with Vallourec for 17 years, holding various positions within the Group. She currently serves as the Business Development Manager for Vallourec’s Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing solution (WAAM).

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer commented: “We are pleased to welcome Annelise Le Gall as Employee Representative Director on the Board of Directors. Her diverse experience in the industrial sector and deep knowledge of Vallourec will be valuable assets in supporting the Board’s discussions on implementation of the New Vallourec plan and the Group’s development.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.