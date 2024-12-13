New Card Game Champions Mental Health Through Psychologically Engaging Play

Hey Its Me Card Game Kit Hey It's Me Introspective Card Game Hey Its Me The Card Game Spotlight

Elliott Card Games debuts a unique card game revolutionizing the market with its focus on mental health, introspection, and self-discovery through engaging Q&A

The creation of this game by our team was intentional and strategic, but it started out at first out of frustration. We created a game that makes you think about how you treat yourself and others.” — Heather Elliott-Whitehead

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elliott Card Games an edutainment company, is proud to announce the launch of Hey, It's Me!, a unique card game designed to enhance players mental wellness by using psychologically stimulating questions to encourage self-reflection, introspection, and promote meaningful conversations.

Developed with insights from board-certified psychologists, therapists, and HR professionals, the game is divided into four categories—Self-Care, Self-Love, Self-Discovery, and Reflection. Each category invites players to explore their values, strengths, and aspirations in an introspective way. Question are intentionally and profoundly thought-provoking to invoke responses that highlight your moral and ethical compass. Unlike traditional card games, Hey, It's Me! prioritizes the mental health and well-being of its players to encourage deep connection over competition. Its engaging format allows individuals, couples, or groups to share insights and foster understanding, making it a tool for both entertainment and introspection. The game was developed to played both in the home and corporate setting.

"We noticed a gap in the market for games that focus on mental wellness while offering intellectual and emotional depth," said Heather Elliott-Whitehead, President of Elliott Card Games. "With Hey, It's Me!, we wanted to create something meaningful—a game that not only sparks conversation but also encourages players to reflect on themselves and their relationships."

The game is also designed to be an ideal gift, featuring thoughtful packaging and a curated playlist to enhance the playing experience. Early feedback suggests it resonates with consumers looking for products that combine wellness, entertainment, and purpose.

As interest in mental wellness continues to grow, Hey, It's Me! arrives at a time when consumers are seeking experiences that align with their values. By targeting individuals aged 18 and older—including solo players, couples, and groups—the game offers a versatile and engaging option for those prioritizing self-care and meaningful connection.

Elliott Card Games, is an emerging entertainment learning company focused on creating unique, introspective, and psychology-driven games that prioritize fun-learning and mental wellness. With Hey, It’s Me! as its flagship game, the company aims to carve out a niche in the card game industry through thoughtful design and meaningful content.

