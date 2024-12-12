The Ophelia Project Named PGA TOUR’s 2024 Charity Of The Year

The Ophelia Project - The PGA TOUR’s 2024 Charity of the Year

Coachella Valley's The Ophelia Project will receive additional $30,000 donation to support mentorship program for girls

We are truly honored and overwhelmed with gratitude to be selected by the PGA TOUR as its Charity of the Year,” — Peter Sturgeon, President and CEO of The Ophelia Project

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Through Golf, The American Express golf tournament’s charitable foundation, announced at its annual Community Impact Celebration that The Ophelia Project has been named the PGA TOUR ’s 2024 Charity of the Year. In addition to the generous donation from Impact Through Golf, the Ophelia Project will receive an additional $30,000 from the PGA TOUR.Part of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation, The Ophelia Project is a comprehensive, five-year mentoring program that provides a supportive environment, training and education for 300 to 400 girls annually in grades 8 through 12. Volunteer mentors help girls stay in school, develop positive values, increase self-esteem, graduate on time with college or career plans, and pursue paths to a brighter future. Originally based in Erie, PA, the Ophelia Project’s Palm Desert, CA, location has served as its national headquarters since 2014. To date, 5,400 girls have completed the program, achieving an impressive 100 percent graduation rate.Building on this growth and success, Peter Sturgeon, President and CEO of The Ophelia project, was also selected this year to participate in the 2024 American Express Leadership Academy for nonprofit leaders who are changemakers in their sector and have the potential to innovate and enhance their organization’s work.“We are truly honored and overwhelmed with gratitude to be selected by the PGA TOUR as its Charity of the Year," said Peter Sturgeon, President and CEO of The Ophelia Project. “This prestigious honor, combined with the significant donation from The American Express’s Impact Through Golf Foundation and the valuable insights I took away from the Amex Leadership Academy, will enable Ophelia to grow and scale our work to provide deserving teenage girls in the Coachella Valley with the mentorship they need to complete high school, pursue higher education and embark on a successful career.”Each year, Impact Through Golf selects deserving local charities to receive impactful donations from The American Express. The Ophelia Project is one of 16 charities that were chosen to receive a share of over $1 million from the 2024 tournament. Since 1960, The American Expresshas contributed more than $66 million to Coachella Valley-based nonprofit organizations focused on health and wellness, education, youth and family support, aiding those experiencing homelessness, DEI, and capital improvement.“To have one of our local nonprofits chosen by the PGA TOUR as its Charity of the Year is incredibly fulfilling and inspiring,” said Frank Marzano, Chairman of the Impact Through Golf Foundation. “When the Board and I met with some of the young women The Ophelia Project has supported, we were moved by their stories of resilience and success as a result of their mentorship experience. The Ophelia Project has made a significant impact on this community through its efforts to empower and support young girls, and this national recognition validates the importance of its work here in the Coachella Valley.”For more information about The Ophelia Project, visit https://desertcharities.com/listing/the-ophelia-project.html The 66th edition of The American Expresswill take place January 13-19, 2025 at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club. Tickets are now on sale at the tournament’s official website, www.theamexgolf.com/ Follow The American Express via social media on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/TheAmericanExpress ), X (@TheAmexGolf) and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf).ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESSFounded in 1960, The American ExpressGolf Tournament is a premier PGA TOUR event that brings together 156 professional and amateur golfers, music entertainers and golf fans to celebrate the sport and its community impact. Held annually at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club, the tournament showcases exceptional talent while supporting local charities through various initiatives. Since its inception, the event has generated over $66 million in charitable contributions. Past champions include inaugural winner Arnold Palmer, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir, Fred Couples, and the 2024 champion Nick Dunlap — the first amateur to win the event and the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Follow The American Expresson Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/TheAmericanExpress ), X (@TheAmexGolf), and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf). Visit www.theamexgolf.com for more information.ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.ABOUT PGA TOURBy showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires, and positively impacts our fans, partners, and communities worldwide.The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

