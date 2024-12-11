Secretary of State Hargett, Speaker Pro Tempore Haile, Leader Lamberth, Majority Whip Garrett, & Rep. Slater Announce $12,523 in Technology Grants for Sumner Co. Public Libraries

September 19, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, House Majority Leader William Lamberth, Majority Whip Johnny Garrett, and State Rep. William Slater today announced $12,523 in Technology Grant funding for public libraries in Sumner County.

Specifically, Hendersonville Public Library of Sumner County has been granted $4,647 to assist in purchasing desktops. The Gallatin Public Library of Sumner County will receive $3,311 for a 3D Printer, smart board, and iPads. Portland Public Library of Sumner County will receive $2,880 to cover the cost of desktops. Millersville Public Library of Sumner County has been granted $850 for desktops, networking hardware, and scanners. Finally, Westmoreland Public Library of Sumner County has been granted $835 for desktops.

“This funding enables our libraries to provide enhanced technological resources to benefit more residents within our community,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Haile. “By expanding access to technological resources, we are solidifying the future of our community and state.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Local libraries are essential in developing our future leaders,” said Leader Lamberth, Majority Whip Garrett, and Rep. Slater in a joint statement. “We congratulate our library facilities on receiving these substantial funds, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our residents.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Speaker Pro Tempore Haile, Leader Lamberth, Majority Whip Garrett, and Rep. Slater for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate their partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

