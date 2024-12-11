Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Reeves, Sen. White, Rep. Baum, Rep. Rudd, Rep. Sparks, Rep. Stevens & Rep. Terry Announce $8,807 Technology Grant for Rutherford County Library System

September 19, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Shane Reeves, State Sen. Dawn White, State Rep. Charlie Baum, State Rep. Tim Rudd, State Rep. Mike Sparks, State Rep. Robert Stevens, and State Rep. Bryan Terry today announced a Technology Grant totaling $8,807 for the Rutherford County Library System. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, laptops, and monitors.

“The Rutherford County Library System is an educational cornerstone in our community,” said Sen. Reeves and Sen. White in a joint statement. “Through this grant opportunity, our library system will continue to effectively serve patrons, meeting emerging needs within our ever-changing world.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Libraries offer critical services that enhance education and connectivity within communities,” said Rep. Baum, Rep. Rudd, Rep. Sparks, Rep. Stevens, and Rep. Terry in a joint statement. “This investment will ensure our library system continues offering high-quality programs and technological resources to everyone in our community.”

This year, $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Reeves, Sen. White, Rep. Baum, Rep. Rudd, Rep. Sparks, Rep. Stevens, and Rep. Terry for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate their partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###