MPD Investigating Southern Avenue Fatal Hit and Run Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred in Southeast late Monday night.

preliminary investigation determined that on Monday, December 9, 2024, at approximately 11:07 p.m., a Honda Civic was attempting to turn left out of a driveway on the Prince George’s County side of the 2600 block of Southern Avenue. At the same time, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Southern Avenue at a high rate of speed.

As the Honda pulled out of the parking lot, the Jeep struck the Honda. The driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and located unconscious by responding officers. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced deceased.

The operator of the Jeep fled the scene on foot following the crash. The preliminary investigation has determined that the Jeep was reported stolen in Loudoun County, Virginia on December 5, 2024.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Omar Davis, of Forrest Heights, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24191046