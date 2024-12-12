Maison Potion Paris Unveils the 24k Gold plated Potion Pendant: A World-First in Wearable Fragrance Elegance

A luxurious handbag adorned with the 24k gold-plated Potion Pendant, showcasing the fusion of elegance, craftsmanship, and practicality by Maison Potion. The 24k gold-plated Potion Pendant worn as a necklace, blending timeless elegance with modern sophistication by Maison Potion. The 24k gold-plated Potion Pendant worn with black lace, embodying Maison Potion’s signature blend of luxury and enchantment.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Potion Paris , the luxury fragrance house celebrated for its visionary creations, proudly announces the launch of the Potion Pendant , a groundbreaking accessory that seamlessly combines elegance, sustainability, and functionality. This exquisite 24k gold-plated pendant marks a new frontier in luxury perfumery, redefining how we wear scent.The unveiling follows Potion Paris’s spectacular success on Dragons’ Den, where Steven Bartlett and Peter Jones fiercely competed for a stake in the brand. Bartlett praised the concept, saying, “When I saw the brand, I fell in love with it,” while Jones added, “I’m going to make you an offer because I really do think there is something here. The concept is really good too.”Now available in limited quantities for the holiday season, the Potion Pendant is Maison Potion’s most innovative offering to date, elevating the fragrance experience to new heights.The Potion Pendant: A Marriage of Beauty and UtilityThe Potion Pendant is an elegant and versatile accessory, crafted from 24k gold plating to enhance any ensemble. It discreetly houses a refillable 3ml vial of Potion Paris’s signature fragrances, offering wearers the freedom to refresh their scent anytime, anywhere.The pendant comes with a matching bag charm and gold-plated necklace, giving users the choice to carry it as a handbag adornment or wear it as a stunning piece of jewellery.“The Potion Pendant redefines how we interact with fragrance,” says Omar Mian, CEO, Founder, and Creative Director of Maison Potion. “We’ve created something that transcends trends—luxury that is timeless, functional, and deeply personal.”From Dragons’ Den to Global SuccessPotion Paris’s appearance on Dragons’ Den marked a pivotal moment in its journey. The innovative design and captivating concept behind the Potion Pendant wowed the investors, leading to a bidding war between Steven Bartlett, Peter Jones, and Sara Davies.The brand ultimately partnered with Bartlett and Jones, leveraging their expertise to launch the Potion Pendant on a global scale. “Our time on Dragons’ Den proved that Maison Potion is more than a fragrance house—it’s a brand at the forefront of innovation and creativity,” says Astyn Demaine, Co-founder of Potion Paris. Fragrance That Inspires : A Trio of New ScentsThe Potion Pendant launches alongside three luxurious new fragrances, each designed to evoke emotion and inspire the imagination:1. Rose de Nuit – A bold and alluring scent, weaving together the essence of courage, mystery, and the deep magic of the night.2. Velvety Mystique – A warm, sensual fragrance that harmonizes complexity and softness, embodying empathy and unity.3. Enchanted Oud – A captivating and transformative blend that tells a tale of resilience and wonder, rooted in the timeless allure of oud.These fragrances can be effortlessly swapped in the Potion Pendant, allowing wearers to curate their scent to suit their mood, style, or moment.A Limited Holiday OfferingWith limited quantities available for the holiday season, Maison Potion invites customers to experience the magic of the Potion Pendant. Perfect as a gift or a personal treasure, this innovative accessory is available now at www.potionparis.com and select boutiques.“The Potion Pendant is more than an accessory—it’s a revolution in how we wear and experience fragrance,” says Omar. “It’s a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the timeless magic of scent.”

