Winnebago Industries Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Third Straight Year

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, has been named to the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2025 by Newsweek. This is the third consecutive year Winnebago Industries has been recognized for its extensive corporate social responsibility efforts and excellence in prioritization of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.

“At Winnebago industries, our commitment to support our communities, protect the environment and enable accessibility and inclusion in the outdoors is a part of our DNA,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO, Michael Happe. “We are proud to accept this award on behalf of our employees who work every day to ensure we live our values: Do the right thing, put people first, and be the best, and who continue to move our corporate responsibility commitments forward in a meaningful way.”

The recognition as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies follows other recent honors from Newsweek for Winnebago Industries including America’s Greenest Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies earlier this year.

“Be Great, Outdoors is more than a company motto, it is how we live our culture and work to elevate every moment outdoors for our customers,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries’ general counsel and corporate responsibility lead. “This award underscores the importance of our corporate responsibility initiatives and their crucial impact on our sustainable business growth.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. More than 2,000 public companies headquartered in the United States are measured using 30 key performance indicators in conjunction with a public survey of more than 26,000 United States residents evaluating corporate social responsibility performance.

To learn more about Winnebago Industries’ commitment to people, the planet and communities where its customers and employees live, work and play, visit www.winnebagoind.com/our-impact.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit https://winnebagoind.com/investors.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com

