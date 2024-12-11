K12 Tutoring Launches Nationwide, Empowering Students with Personalized Learning Support

K12 Meets the Rising Demand for Online Tutoring with Accessible, Personalized Solutions

Reston, VA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12, a leader in online K–12 education for over 25 years, is proud to announce the nationwide launch of K12 Tutoring, a personalized, online tutoring service designed to help students excel academically. This new offering underscores K12’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, tailored educational solutions that inspire learning and empower students to reach their full potential.

With the demand for online tutoring surging by 200% since the pandemic, families are increasingly seeking flexible, effective, and accessible academic support. K12 Tutoring provides students with individualized attention through one-to-one, video-enabled sessions designed to fit their unique learning styles.

What distinguishes K12 Tutoring is that every tutor is certified in a state. Tutors develop personalized learning plans, ensuring each session is tailored to the unique needs of every student. The program covers a wide variety of subject areas, offering advanced instruction for students eager to explore new challenges while also providing focused support for those who need help overcoming academic struggles.

K12 Tutoring combines convenience with flexibility, allowing families to schedule sessions at dates, times, and locations that work best for them. The platform also features a broad range of tutoring availability, easy rescheduling options, and no-cost cancellations, making it a seamless solution for busy households. By fostering a positive attitude toward learning and building lifelong study habits, K12 Tutoring helps students not only succeed but thrive academically.

“Online tutoring has become an essential resource for parents seeking an affordable, accessible way to boost their child’s academic success,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of K12 Tutoring. “At K12 Tutoring, we’re committed to transforming the learning experience with expert tutors who make education engaging, rewarding, and personalized for every student.”

Parents across the country can now experience the profound impact of expert tutoring through K12’s trusted platform. By providing customized support and fostering a positive attitude toward learning, K12 Tutoring aims to ignite a love for education in every student it serves.

To learn more about K12 Tutoring and how it can benefit your child, visit https://tutoring.k12.com/

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in online education, serving over three million learners. Dedicated to helping every student reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning, K12 delivers tech-driven and accessible solutions to prepare students for bright futures. Tuition-free schools and programs are available in 30 states. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN).

