In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market to Reach Over US$ 2.5 Bn by 2034, Driven by a 7.1% CAGR | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is set for significant growth, driven by advancements in diagnostics and rising awareness of early cancer detection. Key players are focusing on innovative products and strategic collaborations to meet the growing demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market (marché des tests de dépistage du cancer colorectal in vitro) was valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2034. Increasing awareness about early cancer detection and advancements in non-invasive screening technologies are driving market growth, positioning colorectal cancer screening as a critical focus in global healthcare.

Colorectal cancer is a form of cancer that affects the colon or rectum and accounts for approximately 10% of all cancer cases worldwide. While the incidence of colorectal cancer has been decreasing in high-income countries due to effective screening programs, the rising global prevalence of risk factors such as poor diet, obesity, and aging populations continues to drive demand for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests.

In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests offer non-invasive, reliable, and efficient methods for early cancer detection, enabling timely treatment and improved survival rates. The adoption of these tests has been further bolstered by public health initiatives promoting routine screenings and advancements in diagnostic technologies.





Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. Prominent companies include:

Abbott Laboratories : Known for its cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, Abbott continues to expand its product portfolio in cancer screening.

: Known for its cutting-edge diagnostic solutions, Abbott continues to expand its product portfolio in cancer screening. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. : Offers advanced molecular diagnostic technologies tailored for early cancer detection.

: Offers advanced molecular diagnostic technologies tailored for early cancer detection. Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. : Specializes in in-vitro diagnostics with a focus on innovative colorectal cancer screening solutions.

: Specializes in in-vitro diagnostics with a focus on innovative colorectal cancer screening solutions. Qiagen : A leader in molecular diagnostics, Qiagen is leveraging its expertise to develop advanced fecal DNA and immunochemical test kits.

: A leader in molecular diagnostics, Qiagen is leveraging its expertise to develop advanced fecal DNA and immunochemical test kits. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated: A prominent player in diagnostic testing, with extensive services catering to colorectal cancer screening.

Other notable players include Sentinel CH. SpA, Quidel Corporation, Freenome Holdings, Inc., Immunostics, Inc., and BTNX, Inc.

These companies are investing in research and development, expanding their product portfolios, and forming partnerships to enhance their global presence in the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market.

Outlook for the Market

The global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is set to experience significant growth over the next decade, driven by technological advancements, increasing public awareness, and the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer. With a growing focus on non-invasive diagnostic solutions and early detection, the market is poised to play a critical role in improving global healthcare outcomes.

Key Market Drivers

Advancements in Non-invasive Screening Technologies:

Innovations in diagnostic testing, such as fecal DNA tests and fecal immunochemical tests (FIT), are enabling more accurate and user-friendly screening solutions. These advancements are driving increased adoption across hospitals and diagnostic centers.



Rising Awareness of Early Detection:

Public health campaigns and government initiatives are emphasizing the importance of early detection, leading to higher uptake of colorectal cancer screening tests. Early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes and reduces healthcare costs.



Growing Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets:

The expansion of healthcare facilities in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is boosting accessibility to colorectal cancer screening tests. Investments in diagnostic centers and increasing disposable income are supporting market growth in these regions.



Aging Population and Rising Risk Factors:

With a growing elderly population and lifestyle changes contributing to increased colorectal cancer risks, the demand for in-vitro screening tests is expected to rise steadily.

Market Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer : With the increasing global prevalence of colorectal cancer, there is a growing demand for non-invasive and early diagnostic methods, making in-vitro screening tests a highly sought-after solution.

: With the increasing global prevalence of colorectal cancer, there is a growing demand for non-invasive and early diagnostic methods, making in-vitro screening tests a highly sought-after solution. Advancements in Diagnostics : Emerging technologies, such as liquid biopsy and biomarker-based assays, are driving innovation in the market, creating new opportunities for product development and expansion.

: Emerging technologies, such as liquid biopsy and biomarker-based assays, are driving innovation in the market, creating new opportunities for product development and expansion. Government Initiatives : Various health organizations and governments are promoting cancer screening programs, boosting the adoption of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests.

: Various health organizations and governments are promoting cancer screening programs, boosting the adoption of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests. Aging Population : An aging global population, which is more susceptible to colorectal cancer, is increasing the demand for regular and accessible screening options.

: An aging global population, which is more susceptible to colorectal cancer, is increasing the demand for regular and accessible screening options. Shift Toward Preventive Healthcare : The global emphasis on preventive healthcare is fueling the market for early detection tools like in-vitro screening tests.

: The global emphasis on preventive healthcare is fueling the market for early detection tools like in-vitro screening tests. Home-Based Testing: The trend toward personalized and home-based diagnostics offers significant growth potential for manufacturers of in-vitro screening tests.

Market Segmentation

The in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is segmented as follows:

By Test Type

Fecal DNA Test Kits

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT) Kits

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest market share, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced screening technologies, and high awareness of colorectal cancer prevention.

holds the largest market share, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced screening technologies, and high awareness of colorectal cancer prevention. Europe is witnessing steady growth due to government-led initiatives for routine screening and an aging population.

is witnessing steady growth due to government-led initiatives for routine screening and an aging population. Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging as lucrative markets due to increasing healthcare investments, improving access to diagnostics, and growing public awareness.

