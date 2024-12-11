The Chertoff Group, SureScan and VMD Announce Joint Venture to Revolutionize Airport Security with Gigaplex (TM) Remote Screening Technology

Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chertoff Group, Sure Scan Corporation and VMD Corp, an Xcelerate Solutions Company, today announced a strategic joint venture to introduce GigaplexTM remote screening technology to airport security checkpoints worldwide. This groundbreaking technology transforms aviation security by enabling real-time screening of images from airport x-ray scanners at long distances - offsite locations or other airports.

“GigaplexTM is a game-changer for aviation security,” said Lee Kair, principal and head of Transportation and Innovation at The Chertoff Group. “GigaplexTM promises to enhance efficiency of the security screening process, improving the customer experience at airport checkpoints while maintaining the highest security standards.”

"The GigaplexTM system uses open standards, such as Open Platform Software Library (OPSL), to facilitate the integration of any approved computed tomography (CT) scanner and enable remote screening at sustained belt speeds of up to 430 images per hour,” said Jeff Hamel, SureScan president. "GigaplexTM technology enables security regulators to optimize their assets while maintaining the highest levels of security."

“Our experience with security screening at large and small airports gives us a unique opportunity to enhance customer experience without compromising security,” said Vivek Malhotra, president at Xcelerate. "Gigaplex™ creates staffing efficiencies and ultimately delivers a smoother journey for the traveling public.”

In the U.S., 60 percent of airports are small, averaging two hours of peak checkpoint traffic daily. Using GigaplexTM, security officers at these smaller airports can support larger airport checkpoints to increase passenger flow during peak travel hours. Similar efficiencies can be achieved at global airports.

Key Benefits of Gigaplex Technology:

Decentralized Screening: Enables real-time screening of x-ray images at offsite locations and other airports located at large distances, improving operational efficiency.

Enables real-time screening of x-ray images at offsite locations and other airports located at large distances, improving operational efficiency. Enhanced Customer Experience: Streamlines checkpoint screening and reduces wait times.

Streamlines checkpoint screening and reduces wait times. Scalability: Provides the flexibility to adapt to changing security demands and volume fluctuations across the airport network.

For more information about GigaplexTM technology and the joint venture, please visit gigaplexsecurity.com.

About The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group is a global leader in security. Our team of recognized experts helps organizations to manage cyber, physical, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Through our business development practice, we enable our clients to gain competitive advantage and accelerate growth. Our private equity business focuses on investments in companies in the defense technology, government services and cybersecurity sectors.

Together we enable a more secure world. Learn more at Chertoffgroup.com and follow The Chertoff Group on LinkedIn.

The Chertoff Group provides GigaplexTM advanced networking and security expertise, Intellectual Property and screening subject matter expertise.

About SureScan

Since 2004, SureScan Corporation has been solely focused on developing and delivering advanced imaging and screening technology. A vertically integrated provider of high-performance electronic solutions, SureScan has successfully designed and implemented the most advanced, robust and cost-effective security and imaging capabilities available today. Designed to address customer and mission requirements, our platforms leverage cutting edge imaging, multi-energy and advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques to deliver exquisite imaging and performance to optimize current and meet new and emerging requirements.

SureScan provides GigaplexTM core programming expertise related to image processing/ networking and product development.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions exists to manage risk from individuals to systems, create innovative solutions that deliver results, and accelerate time to value. Across our service areas — Critical Infrastructure Protection, Cybersecurity, Digital Solutions, Strategic Consulting & Enterprise Vetting and Analysis — we enhance the security and resilience of America’s personnel, physical, and cyber infrastructure.

Xcelerate provides GigaplexTM cybersecurity, software engineering and screening subject matter expertise.

Attachment

Ellen Murray The Chertoff Group 703-835-5550 ellen.murray@chertoffgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.