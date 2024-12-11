Beamr Featured in Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight: Strengthening Leadership in the Rapidly Evolving Video Market

Herzliya Israel, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced that Sharon Carmel, Chief Executive Officer, was recently featured in the Nasdaq Amplify Issuer Spotlight interview series at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

Watch the full interview with Beamr CEO Sharon Carmel on Beamr’s investor relations website here





In the interview, Carmel highlighted Beamr’s latest advancements and shared the company's vision for the future of video technology and the industry at large. He explored how AI-driven video is reshaping the landscape, and emphasized Beamr’s leading market position, built on the capabilities of its GPU-accelerated services.

Carmel remarked: “Bringing our video optimization solution to GPUs was a defining moment for the company. We are currently performing 10 times faster at one-tenth the cost than our previous solutions. This has opened a whole new opportunity.” Carmel further explained that the GPUs accelerating Beamr’s technology are the same ones that process AI. As a result, video optimization pipelines not only reduce video size by 30%-50% and speed up transfer, but also unlock many additional capabilities.

Carmel also delved into Beamr’s journey to an IPO on Nasdaq in 2023, discussing its impact on the company and offering insights to entrepreneurs aspiring to take their companies public.

The Nasdaq Issuer Spotlight interview series explores how industry leaders within the small-cap community are evolving and navigating challenges in various industries.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit www.beamr.com



