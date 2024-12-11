Blood Collection Devices Market Growth, Meeting the Demand for Advanced Diagnostics | Exactitude Consultancy

Blood collection devices market size was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2024 to 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blood collection devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for effective diagnostic tools and advancements in technology. Blood collection is a critical procedure in healthcare, used for a variety of diagnostic tests that help manage and treat a wide range of disorders, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, and more. The market encompasses several methods of blood collection, including arterial sampling and venipuncture, with each method tailored to specific patient needs and diagnostic requirements.

Blood collection devices play a pivotal role in enabling healthcare professionals to diagnose, monitor, and treat patients more effectively. These devices help in blood testing, which provides crucial data for diagnosing chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, and diabetes. The global prevalence of chronic conditions is rising, with CVDs contributing to around 50% of chronic illness-related deaths. In the U.S., CVD is projected to increase from 38.7% to 40.5% by 2030, underlining the growing demand for accurate diagnostic tools like blood collection devices.

The increasing use of blood collection instruments is also being driven by advancements in technology. New, more efficient devices are continuously being introduced, aimed at improving both the speed and safety of blood collection processes. Devices such as multi-sample blood collection needles, vacuum tubes, and automated blood collection systems are helping reduce human error and enhance the accuracy of diagnostic tests. As technology advances, so does the move toward automated blood collection, allowing for more precise assays with smaller sample sizes. This trend is gaining traction in laboratories, where automation is increasingly replacing manual methods.

Moreover, with the aging population and the rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and cardiovascular conditions, the need for blood collection devices is escalating. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported significant numbers of cases of Lyme disease and alcohol-related traffic fatalities, underscoring the broader healthcare challenges driving the demand for effective diagnostics and blood collection systems.

Despite the advancements, the market faces challenges, particularly in terms of cost and storage. Automated blood collection systems, such as those used in apheresis for blood banks, require substantial capital investment, limiting their adoption in lower-income regions, such as parts of Asia. Countries like China and India, where manual blood collection systems remain prevalent, are seeing slower adoption of more expensive automated solutions.

The logistics of handling and storing blood samples also present challenges. Blood samples, especially whole blood, must be stored under strict conditions to maintain their integrity. Exposure to improper temperatures can quickly alter the properties of blood, leading to compromised test results. Therefore, maintaining sample stability is essential, adding complexity to the overall blood collection process.

Blood Collection Devices Market Segment Analysis

The blood collection devices market is divided into key segments including product type, collection method, application, end user, and geographical region. Among these, the blood collection needles and syringes segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These devices are integral to the blood collection process, ensuring safe access to blood vessels, which is crucial for accurate diagnostics and treatment.

Product Segmentation:

Blood collection needles and syringes are essential components of the blood collection system. These devices are indispensable in healthcare environments for routine blood tests, medical procedures, and diagnostic evaluations. The increasing demand for blood samples in clinical and laboratory settings contributes significantly to the growth of this segment.

End User Segmentation:

The market is further segmented by end user, which includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), nursing homes, blood banks, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities. In 2020, hospitals, ASCs, and nursing homes accounted for the largest market share. This is attributed to the high volume of blood tests conducted in these settings, driven by the need for rapid diagnostics, preventive healthcare, and chronic disease management.

Blood banks and diagnostic laboratories are also major end users of blood collection devices, as they support critical functions like blood transfusions and comprehensive disease diagnostics. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, has further boosted the demand for blood collection devices in these sectors.

Market Growth Drivers:

The growing incidence of chronic diseases, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and technological innovations in blood collection devices are expected to drive continued growth in the market. As hospitals and other healthcare settings evolve to meet rising patient demands, the need for advanced and efficient blood collection tools will remain crucial in providing timely diagnostics and treatment.

Blood Collection Devices Market Regional Analysis

The global blood collection devices market is divided into several regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA), each contributing to the overall market growth based on regional healthcare needs, technological advancements, and population health trends.

1. North America:

North America is anticipated to capture the largest market share, driven by various factors such as high rates of chronic disease prevalence, increased healthcare spending, and advanced blood collection technologies. The region's dominance can also be attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of diagnostic blood testing. For example, in the United States, it is projected that over 1.8 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed annually, underlining the need for extensive blood collection systems. Additionally, the region’s significant healthcare investments and adoption of innovative technologies like automated blood collection devices and precision diagnostics are contributing factors to its leading market position. The North American market is expected to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6% over the forecast period.

2. Europe:

Europe holds the second-largest share of the global market, driven by advancements in diagnostic techniques, rising awareness of chronic diseases, and a high level of healthcare infrastructure. The increasing demand for blood collection devices is supported by the region’s aging population and rising incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer. With healthcare reforms and greater investment in health infrastructure, Europe is seeing an increase in both demand and the availability of advanced diagnostic tools. The market in Europe is estimated to expand at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France being major contributors to market growth.

Key Players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) Terumo Corporation Haemonetics Corporation Fresenius Kabi AG Grifols, S.A. Nipro Corporation Greiner Bio-One International GmbH Quest Diagnostics Macopharma Smiths Medical Cardinal Health SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG FL Medical Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.



Recent Developments :

February 2024 : Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) launched an innovative blood collection set designed to enhance safety and efficiency for healthcare providers during sample collection.

: Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) launched an innovative blood collection set designed to enhance safety and efficiency for healthcare providers during sample collection. November 2023 : Greiner Bio-One unveiled an updated VACUETTE® safety blood collection tube designed to meet new regulatory standards, enhancing patient and healthcare worker safety.

: Greiner Bio-One unveiled an updated VACUETTE® safety blood collection tube designed to meet new regulatory standards, enhancing patient and healthcare worker safety. October 2023 : Terumo Corporation announced a partnership with a U.S.-based healthcare provider to integrate their automated blood collection devices into large-scale health screening programs.

: Terumo Corporation announced a partnership with a U.S.-based healthcare provider to integrate their automated blood collection devices into large-scale health screening programs. August 2023 : Qiagen introduced a new capillary blood collection device aimed at improving diagnostic precision in remote and resource-limited settings.

: Qiagen introduced a new capillary blood collection device aimed at improving diagnostic precision in remote and resource-limited settings. July 2023 : Magnolia Medical Technologies released an advanced version of its Steripath Gen2 device, which reduces blood culture contamination rates, aimed at addressing hospital-acquired infection prevention.

: Magnolia Medical Technologies released an advanced version of its Steripath Gen2 device, which reduces blood culture contamination rates, aimed at addressing hospital-acquired infection prevention. June 2023: Sarstedt GmbH expanded its production facility in Europe to increase the manufacturing capacity of blood collection systems to meet growing global demand.

Blood Collection Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product

Tubes

Plasma

EDTA

Heparin

Serum

Needles & Syringes

Blood Bags

Monitors

By Method

Manual

Automated

By Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

By End User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (採血装置市場), Korea (혈액 수집 장치 시장), china (采血设备市场), French (Marché des dispositifs de prélèvement sanguin), German (Markt für Blutentnahmegeräte), and Italy (Mercato dei dispositivi per la raccolta del sangue), etc.

