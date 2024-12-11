AgEagle Aerial Systems Receives Green UAS Certification Validating its Drone Technologies to Serve the Commercial and Non-Defense Drone Market

Green UAS certification assesses and verifies commercial drones meet the highest levels of cybersecurity and NDAA supply chain requirements

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces it has been granted Green UAS certification from the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics.

Green UAS is an expanded framework for certification built off the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)’s Blue UAS certification program but designed for non-defense and commercial companies looking to verify their compliance with cybersecurity and supply chain standards.

Green UAS cybersecurity and supply chain risk assessments are held to the same standard as those in Blue UAS but also are expanded upon in the Green UAS program. The certification validates commercial small UAS as cyber-secure and will provide a wider variety of secure UAS than the current Blue 2.0 list to conduct mission sets.

AgEagle President Bill Irby commented, “AgEagle has demonstrated another step in it’s commitment to cyber-security and NDAA compliance through achieving this certification. We are moving forward with our Defense and Public Safety strategy, enhancing value to our buying customer and shareholders.”

AUVSI administers the assessment and certification process in collaboration with external partners and is designed to achieve two goals:

To support the DoD community by supporting efforts to expand DIU’s Blue UAS with vetted drones that meet the same level of cyber security and supply chain requirements as mandated by Congress in the 2020 and 2022 NDAAs.





To provide a commercial and non-DoD government pathway to ensure trust in drone security, using robust frameworks and additional areas of assessment not included in Blue UAS, and framework flexibility based on customer demands.



Green UAS compliant components also have the opportunity to opt-in to data sharing with the DIU through AUVSI for a seamless review and consideration for addition to the Blue UAS Framework list.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan, the success of a new strategic plan or the ability to maintain compliance with AUVSI’s cybersecurity and supply chain standards. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts

Investor Relations:

Email: UAVS@ageagle.com

Media:

Email: media@ageagle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.