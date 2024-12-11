Submit Release
KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Total paid enterprise customers1 in the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 were 6.0 million, an increase of 22.4% from 4.9 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2023.
  • Average monthly active users (MAU)2 for the third quarter of 2024 were 58.0 million, an increase of 30.0% from 44.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.
  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1,911.6 million (US$272.4 million), an increase of 19.0% from RMB1,606.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.
  • Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB330.2 million (US$47.1 million), an increase of 26.5% from RMB261.0 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted income from operations3 for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB605.3 million (US$86.2 million), an increase of 10.2% from RMB549.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB463.8 million (US$66.1 million), an increase of 8.9% from RMB425.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income3 for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB738.9 million (US$105.3 million), an increase of 3.5% from RMB714.1 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Mr. Jonathan Peng Zhao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked, “While the overall recruitment market environment remained challenging in the third quarter, our strategical emphasis on key growth engines continue to yield positive results. Robust user growth, solid enterprise retention and stable ARPPU (average revenue per paying enterprise user), all attest the resilience of our business model in the face of headwinds and the sustainability of our monetization approach. Our unwavering commitment to shareholder returns, coupled with ongoing share repurchase efforts, underscores the management’s resolute confidence in the Company’s long-term growth trajectory.”

Mr. Phil Yu Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, elaborated, “We delivered solid sets of financial results in the third quarter with revenues up by 19.0% year-on-year and net income hitting quarterly record high. Our cost structure remained stable, meanwhile achieved a robust 30.0% year-on-year MAU growth, showcasing improved marketing efficiency. As we continue to focus on sustainable cost control, the strong operating leverage inherent in our business model will further enhance our profitability in the coming quarters.”

__________________

1 Paid enterprise customers are defined as enterprise users and company accounts from which we recognize revenues for our online recruitment services.
2 Monthly active users refer to the number of verified user accounts, including both job seekers and enterprise users, that logged on to our mobile application in a given month at least once.
3 It is a non-GAAP financial measure, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were RMB1,911.6 million (US$272.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 19.0% from RMB1,606.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.

  • Revenues from online recruitment services to enterprise customers were RMB1,889.1 million (US$269.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 18.7% from RMB1,591.5 million for the same quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by the paid enterprise user growth.
  • Revenues from other services, which mainly comprise paid value-added services offered to job seekers, were RMB22.5 million (US$3.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 49.0% from RMB15.1 million for the same quarter of 2023, mainly benefiting from expanded user base.

Operating cost and expenses

Total operating cost and expenses were RMB1,586.9 million (US$226.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 16.8% from RMB1,358.7 million for the same quarter of 2023. Total share-based compensation expenses were RMB275.1 million (US$39.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 4.6% from RMB288.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.

  • Cost of revenues was RMB314.0 million (US$44.7 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.4% from RMB267.5 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in server and bandwidth cost, payment processing cost and employee-related expenses.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB522.3 million (US$74.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 14.2% from RMB457.3 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased advertising expenses mainly resulting from the marketing campaigns launched during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the UEFA Euro 2024.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB464.2 million (US$66.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.0% from RMB414.4 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased investments in technology.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB286.4 million (US$40.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 30.5% from RMB219.4 million for the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased employee-related expenses.

Income from operations and adjusted income from operations

Income from operations was RMB330.2 million (US$47.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 26.5% from RMB261.0 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted income from operations was RMB605.3 million (US$86.2 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 10.2% from RMB549.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Net income and adjusted net income

Net income was RMB463.8 million (US$66.1 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 8.9% from RMB425.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income was RMB738.9 million (US$105.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 3.5% from RMB714.1 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) and adjusted net income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1.06 (US$0.15) and RMB1.03 (US$0.15), respectively, compared to basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.98 and RMB0.95 for the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders3 for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1.68 (US$0.24) and RMB1.64 (US$0.23), respectively, compared to adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB1.64 and RMB1.59 for the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB812.3 million (US$115.8 million) for the third quarter of 2024, relatively stable compared to that of RMB812.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Cash position

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term time deposits and short-term investments was RMB14,599.5 million (US$2,080.4 million) as of September 30, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

In August 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program effective from August 29, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$150 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs). This share repurchase program operates in conjunction with the previous share repurchase program that became effective on March 20, 2024 for a 12-month period, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares (including in the form of ADSs).

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1.795 billion and RMB1.81 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.6% to 14.6%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current views on the market and operational conditions in China, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 7:00AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 (8:00PM Beijing Time on Wednesday, December 11, 2024) to discuss the financial results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI637f58180286482692b41611b0e8df0a

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollar (“US$”) amounts at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00 on September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The Company defines these non-GAAP financial measures by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash expenses, from the related GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the business and facilitate investors’ assessment of the Company’s operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP information used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com


KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    For the three months ended
September 30,		   For the nine months ended
September 30,
    2023     2024     2023     2024  
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
Revenues                        
Online recruitment services to enterprise customers   1,591,500     1,889,102     269,195     4,322,379     5,465,912     778,886  
Others   15,136     22,473     3,202     49,418     66,159     9,428  
Total revenues   1,606,636     1,911,575     272,397     4,371,797     5,532,071     788,314  
Operating cost and expenses                        
Cost of revenues(1)   (267,529 )   (314,026 )   (44,748 )   (785,015 )   (925,997 )   (131,954 )
Sales and marketing expenses(1)   (457,341 )   (522,268 )   (74,423 )   (1,557,772 )   (1,646,707 )   (234,654 )
Research and development expenses(1)   (414,429 )   (464,151 )   (66,141 )   (1,113,404 )   (1,375,449 )   (196,000 )
General and administrative expenses(1)   (219,428 )   (286,432 )   (40,816 )   (587,000 )   (818,114 )   (116,580 )
Total operating cost and expenses   (1,358,727 )   (1,586,877 )   (226,128 )   (4,043,191 )   (4,766,267 )   (679,188 )
Other operating income, net   13,078     5,485     782     30,113     26,581     3,788  
Income from operations   260,987     330,183     47,051     358,719     792,385     112,914  
Interest and investment income, net   164,677     158,948     22,650     443,348     468,818     66,806  
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain   (517 )   (29 )   (4 )   2,291     64     9  
Other income, net   32,444     36,948     5,265     36,973     36,425     5,191  
Income before income tax expenses   457,591     526,050     74,962     841,331     1,297,692     184,920  
Income tax expenses   (31,874 )   (62,223 )   (8,867 )   (73,354 )   (174,891 )   (24,922 )
Net income   425,717     463,827     66,095     767,977     1,122,801     159,998  
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests   -     4,545     648     -     12,255     1,746  
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED   425,717     468,372     66,743     767,977     1,135,056     161,744  
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share                        
— Basic   870,358,529     883,762,119     883,762,119     868,329,404     884,476,469     884,476,469  
— Diluted   899,718,677     906,841,729     906,841,729     902,411,551     912,733,094     912,733,094  
Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders                        
— Basic   0.49     0.53     0.08     0.88     1.28     0.18  
— Diluted   0.47     0.52     0.07     0.85     1.24     0.18  
Net income per ADS(2attributable to ordinary shareholders                        
— Basic   0.98     1.06     0.15     1.77     2.57     0.37  
— Diluted   0.95     1.03     0.15     1.70     2.49     0.35  
                                     

(1) Include share-based compensation expenses as follows:

    For the three months ended
September 30,		   For the nine months ended
September 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
Cost of revenues   12,016   10,836   1,544   34,978   33,252   4,738
Sales and marketing expenses   68,065   67,505   9,619   192,595   209,459   29,848
Research and development expenses   108,507   102,659   14,629   304,937   315,332   44,934
General and administrative expenses   99,780   94,067   13,404   227,051   307,444   43,810
Total   288,368   275,067   39,196   759,561   865,487   123,330
                         

(2) Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.


KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands)
 
    As of
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2024
    RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   2,472,959   2,816,158   401,299
Short-term time deposits   6,922,803   5,757,701   820,466
Short-term investments   3,513,885   6,025,604   858,642
Accounts receivable, net   16,727   29,124   4,150
Inventories   -     2,865   408
Amounts due from related parties   3,966   9,061   1,291
Prepayments and other current assets   442,697   506,602   72,190
Total current assets   13,373,037   15,147,115   2,158,446
Non-current assets            
Property, equipment and software, net   1,793,488   1,804,596   257,153
Intangible assets, net   8,093   261,677   37,289
Goodwill   5,690   6,528   930
Right-of-use assets, net   282,612   357,728   50,976
Long-term investments   2,473,128   1,235,774   176,096
Other non-current assets   4,000   -   -
Total non-current assets   4,567,011   3,666,303   522,444
Total assets   17,940,048   18,813,418   2,680,890
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   629,216   81,438   11,605
Deferred revenue   2,794,075   3,071,565   437,695
Other payables and accrued liabilities   779,046   644,624   91,858
Operating lease liabilities, current   155,014   192,097   27,374
Total current liabilities   4,357,351   3,989,724   568,532
Non-current liabilities            
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   125,079   166,451   23,719
Deferred tax liabilities   28,425   23,490   3,347
Total non-current liabilities   153,504   189,941   27,066
Total liabilities   4,510,855   4,179,665   595,598
Total shareholders’ equity   13,429,193   14,633,753   2,085,292
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   17,940,048   18,813,418   2,680,890
             


KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands)
 
    For the three months ended
September 30,		   For the nine months ended
September 30,
    2023     2024     2023     2024  
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
Net cash provided by operating activities   812,554     812,290     115,750     2,120,172     2,586,387     368,557  
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,058,781 )   (698,000 )   (99,464 )   (9,449,149 )   (1,293,771 )   (184,361 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities   (43,826 )   (753,763 )   (107,410 )   25,129     (940,188 )   (133,976 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (6,096 )   (16,759 )   (2,389 )   (3,356 )   (9,229 )   (1,315 )
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents   (296,149 )   (656,232 )   (93,513 )   (7,307,204 )   343,199     48,905  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   2,740,769     3,472,390     494,812     9,751,824     2,472,959     352,394  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   2,444,620     2,816,158     401,299     2,444,620     2,816,158     401,299  
                                     


KANZHUN LIMITED
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    For the three months ended
September 30, 		  For the nine months ended
September 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
Income from operations   260,987   330,183   47,051   358,719   792,385   112,914
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   288,368   275,067   39,196   759,561   865,487   123,330
Adjusted income from operations   549,355   605,250   86,247   1,118,280   1,657,872   236,244
                         
Net income   425,717   463,827   66,095   767,977   1,122,801   159,998
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   288,368   275,067   39,196   759,561   865,487   123,330
Adjusted net income   714,085   738,894   105,291   1,527,538   1,988,288   283,328
                         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED   425,717   468,372   66,743   767,977   1,135,056   161,744
Add: Share-based compensation expenses   288,368   275,067   39,196   759,561   865,487   123,330
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of KANZHUN LIMITED   714,085   743,439   105,939   1,527,538   2,000,543   285,074
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing adjusted net income per share (Non-GAAP)                        
— Basic   870,358,529   883,762,119   883,762,119   868,329,404   884,476,469   884,476,469
— Diluted   899,718,677   906,841,729   906,841,729   902,411,551   912,733,094   912,733,094
Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders                        
— Basic   0.82   0.84   0.12   1.76   2.26   0.32
— Diluted   0.79   0.82   0.12   1.69   2.19   0.31
Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                        
— Basic   1.64   1.68   0.24   3.52   4.52   0.64
— Diluted   1.59   1.64   0.23   3.39   4.38   0.62
                         

