Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Size to Grow with CAGR of 9.1% by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Size will reach a value of USD 17.26 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The automotive pedestrian protection system market growth is majorly driven by several safety factors for pedestrians. Due to stronger road safety regulations in other parts of the world, the demand for high-technology safety gear and machinery that protects pedestrians is gaining momentum at a fast rate. To minimize the consequences of accidents, companies are focusing on developing innovative systems such as airbags and absorbent structures. Apart from conformity to legal standards, the increased attention to pedestrian safety as a whole is a larger social commitment to road safety in general.

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 8.60 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 17.26 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Component Type, Type, Vehicle Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Rapid growth driven by stringent safety regulations Key Market Opportunities Enhanced R&D Funding Key Market Drivers Integration with Autonomous Vehicles

Active Pedestrian Protection Systems Owing to Rise in Demand for Safety Features

The biggest automotive pedestrian protection system industry share pertains to an active pedestrian protection system. This is because customers are increasingly demanding safety features. In addition, the popularity of technologies such as automatic emergency braking and pedestrian recognition systems and avoidance systems in vehicles is higher. As consumers demand more security, manufacturers include more features in their products. Thus, active pedestrian protection systems continue to grow and are featured more often in business.

Fit Active Safety Systems in Cars Supports Actuators to Grow at Fastest Pace During Forecast Period

The automotive pedestrian protection system market outlook highlights that due to technological improvements that allow for the accomplishment of complex reactions to pedestrian detection, the fastest-growing component type is actuators. When an accident is about to take place, these technologies can quickly trigger safety features such as airbags or structures absorbing impact, thereby greatly enhancing the safety of pedestrians. Actuators are becoming more popular due to the trend to fit active safety systems into cars. The demand for effective actuator solutions will continue growing as automotive companies seek improvements in ratings of car safety.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Market Driven by Rapid Urbanization and Safety Regulations

Asia-Pacific is the largest automotive pedestrian protection systems industry across the globe. A few factors explain its huge lead. Massive increases in automobile production are some of the factors behind this huge lead. So is the rapid growth of new cities, alongside greater emphasis on safe regulations of roads in countries such as China and India. A growing middle-class populace and rising disposable incomes trigger the demand for automobiles equipped with modern safety features. Many types of auto equipment makers in the region are making the benchmark by fitting pedestrian safety features in several types of automobiles. It is contributing to its scale in the market.

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Insights

Drivers

Stricter Safety Regulations

Integration with Autonomous Vehicles

Environmental and Sustainability Trends

Restraints

Limited Consumer Awareness

Dependency on Technology Reliability

Supply Chain Disruptions

Key Players Operating Within the Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market

Robert Bosch GmbH

Audi AG

Autoliv Inc

DENSO CORPORATION

Mobileye

Valeo

Nissan Motor Company Ltd

BMW AG

Ford Motor Company

AB Volvo

Key Questions Covered in the Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Report

What are the factors restricting the growth of the market?

Which key players are operating within the market?

As per the automotive pedestrian protection system market forecast, which region accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key market trends?

By what % of CAGR, is the market expected to grow?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (integration with autonomous vehicles, stricter safety regulations), restraints (dependency on technology reliability, supply chain disruptions) opportunities (growing electric vehicles, integration with smart city initiatives), and challenges (rapid technological changes, data privacy concerns) influencing the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the automotive pedestrian protection system market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the automotive pedestrian protection system market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

