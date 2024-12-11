BitFuFu Signs Long-Term Lease for Two Mining Facilities with 33 MW Capacity in the U.S.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced it has entered into 10-year exclusive lease agreements for two Bitcoin mining facilities with a combined capacity of 33 megawatts (MW) in the U.S. The lease agreements grant BitFuFu the option to acquire a majority stake in both mining facilities.

The lease of both mining facilities marks the next step in BitFuFu’s transition from an asset-light strategy to one that manages a diverse and robust portfolio of Bitcoin mining infrastructure. BitFuFu has set a target of adding 1 GW of capacity by the end of 2026. With the addition of the two mining facilities, BitFuFu is rapidly executing on this target with over 110 MW now residing in sites owned or operated by the Company.

The two mining facilities, with hosting capacity of 22 MW and 11 MW, respectively, will provide BitFuFu with the potential to add 2EH/s of mining capacity (depending on miner fleet specification) and power costs averaging as low as US$0.042 per kilowatt-hour. The Company has been managing self-mining and cloud-mining operations at these facilities for approximately one year and was highly satisfied with the consistent uptime, cost-effectiveness, and operational stability.

Leo Lu, CEO and Chairman of BitFuFu, stated, “Given our long-term bullish outlook on Bitcoin, we have been focused on finding the optimal mix between a pure asset-light and asset heavy strategy. Acquiring and vertically integrating mining facilities globally is key to securing cost efficient and stable power sources for our operations.”

“After carefully assessing and running small-scale operations at both sites over the past year, we are pleased to sign these long-term lease agreements and begin building a long-term partnership. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance our cost structure and long-term operational stability by acquiring established mining facilities or developing our own.”

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including cloud-mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN’s strategic partner in the Bitcoin mining and mining services space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

