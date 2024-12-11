Blackwell 3D Launches Feasibility Study for Large-Scale 3D-Printed Construction in the UAE

DUBAI, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) (“Blackwell 3D” or the “Company”), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of a self-funded feasibility study. This initiative aims to identify the most suitable locations for a large-scale 3D-printed residential construction project in the UAE. The project represents a significant step toward transforming the construction landscape with cutting-edge technology that emphasizes sustainability and efficiency.

As part of this initiative, Blackwell 3D is collaborating with regional 3D printing manufacturers to design and commission a state-of-the-art custom 3D printer tailored to the unique requirements of the selected project.

“We believe that our printer can become a game-changer for large-scale construction, offering unparalleled precision, efficiency, and adaptability,” stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “It is our goal to complete this study in short order so that we can move to the operational & buildout phase of our business plan.”

The Feasibility Study is expected to follow a structured 8-week timeline to ensure thorough evaluation and timely decision-making:

Weeks 1-4: Identify and Assess Potential Sites

Shortlist potential sites in Dubai and Ajman based on infrastructure compatibility, accessibility, and regulatory compliance.

Engage with local authorities to align with urban planning goals.

Weeks 5-6: Analyze Soil Conditions and Environmental Impact

Conduct geotechnical investigations to assess soil stability and suitability.

Perform an environmental impact assessment to address risks and compliance with sustainability goals.

Weeks 7-8: Compile Findings and Submit Feasibility Report

Consolidate all findings into a comprehensive report, including site recommendations, mitigation strategies, and regulatory considerations.

Submit the report for stakeholder review and approval.



The project underscores Blackwell 3D’s commitment to sustainability, aligning with global efforts to minimize environmental impact and maximize resource efficiency. The Company’s collaboration with regional partners ensures that local expertise drives innovation and addresses the unique requirements of the region.

As mentioned, Blackwell 3D is engaging leading manufacturers in the Middle East to develop a next-generation custom 3D printer. This advanced machine will integrate cutting-edge features to meet the technical demands of large-scale 3D-printed construction projects, while adhering to local environmental standards.

“Our custom printer is expected to enable us to be able to deliver projects with unprecedented precision and sustainability,” added Zaveri. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to leveraging technology and local expertise to redefine construction.”

Among the Key Objectives of the Initiative are the following:

Land Identification: Analyze and select land in the UAE for large-scale 3D-printed projects. Custom 3D Printer Development: Partner with regional manufacturers to design a 3D printer optimized for Blackwell 3D’s requirements. Sustainable Development: Align all efforts with sustainability goals to minimize environmental impact and maximize resource efficiency.



Blackwell 3D anticipates completing the feasibility study within the projected timeline and will provide updates on the findings and subsequent steps. The Company remains committed to collaborating with regional and global partners to bring its innovative vision to life and redefine the future of construction.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit our corporate website at www.blackwell3d.com or refer to filings available at www.otcmarkets.com and www.sec.gov .

About Blackwell 3D Corporation

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures and that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s review of potential financing and strategic alternatives, the Company’s research and development efforts, the Company’s prospects for 2024, and the Company’s ability to fine tune its operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Blackwell 3D's ability to continue as a going concern; Blackwell 3D's ability raise additional capital to fund its business on acceptable terms or at all; Blackwell 3D's ability to negotiate and consummate a financing or other strategic transaction; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates and variations in operating performance across competitors; changes in laws and regulations affecting Blackwell 3D's business; the risk of downturns in the market and Blackwell 3D's industry; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Blackwell 3D; risks related to Blackwell 3D's limited operating history and history of losses; the timing of expected business milestones; Blackwell 3D's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Blackwell 3D's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Blackwell 3D's ability to expand internationally; the viability of Blackwell 3D's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; government regulations and Blackwell 3D's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; and the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the most recent filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) along with additional disclosure made available with the OTC Markets Group Inc. ( www.otcmarkets.com ). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@BLACKWELL3D.COM

+1 (702) 718-0807

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.