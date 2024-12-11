Winshear Gold Corp. AGM – Continuing Canadian Mail Strike and Availability of AGM Meeting and Voting Material

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: WINS) announces that in connection with the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, the notice of meeting, management information circular, annual return card and form of proxy for shareholders (the “Meeting Materials”) for the upcoming annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders (the “Shareholders”) of Common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Company, can be accessed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca as posted on November 21, 2024, and through its website. The Company’s audited financial statements for March 31, 2024 are also posted on its website at that location.

Registered Shareholders

The Company is encouraging Registered Shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically and vote their Common Shares online. Registered Shareholders can request copies of the Meeting Materials delivered via email by contacting Computershare Trust Company of Canada (“Computershare”), Winshear’s registrar and transfer agent, at 1-800564-6253 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (Toll-Free International). Meeting material can also be accessed directly on the Company’s website as set out in the preceding paragraph.

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker/intermediary directly to obtain a copy of their voting instruction form or other proxy-related materials if not already provided. This may include obtaining your individual control number to allow you to provide your voting instructions to your broker/intermediary. The Company notes most shareholders of the Company hold their shares through their broker/intermediary and this process must be used to allow your votes to be taken into account.

Proxies and Questions

In all cases, Shareholders’ votes must be received not later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday December 17, 2024 or not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders with questions on voting may contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-514982-7555 (Toll-Free International), or the Company at stewlockwood@gmail.com, with a copy to irene@winshear.com. Registered shareholders can scan or email properly completed and executed proxy’s to stewlockwood@gmail.com, with a copy to irene@winshear.com.

Due to the ongoing mail strike, and the inability to deliver the required AGM material within the time frames set out in NI 51-102, the Company is relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 as adopted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on December 4, 2024, and has satisfied all the conditions necessary to allow it to rely on such blanket order.

About Winshear Gold Corp.

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company advancing the Gaban Gold Project through an inaugural drill program in the Puno region of south eastern Peru. The Company considers Gaban to be one of the hard-rock sources of gold contributing to the 1,000 km 2 Madre de Dios alluvial goldfields, located 50km north of, and downstream from the Gaban gold project.

For additional information please contact Richard Williams at (604) 200 7874 or by e-mail at richard@winshear.com.

