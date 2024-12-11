INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) shareholders with losses to Contact the Firm 

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLV) shareholders.

If you sustained losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. securities, please fill out our contact form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (415) 544-6280 for a free consultation.

Evolv is a security technology company focused on utilizing AI-based screening to create safe experiences in markets including education, healthcare, sports, and live entertainment. On October 25, 2024, the Company announced that the financial statements issued between 2022 and 2024 contained misstatements related to Evolv’s reported revenue metrics. The Company’s stock has dropped approximately 40% following this news.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

Legal Disclaimer:

