Power to the Middle: No Labels Hosts National Conference Featuring Key U.S. House and Senate Allies and Over 600 Citizen Leaders from All 50 States

Almost Two Dozen Members of Congress Slated to be at No Labels National Meeting

Washington, DC, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thursday a broad cross-section of House and Senate Democrats and Republicans will participate in No Labels’ National Meeting. They will be joined by No Labels national leaders and 600 citizen supporters from all 50 states to discuss the ideas most likely to find common ground in the next Congress.



“We’re living through one of those rare moments in history where historic changes can happen almost overnight,” said No Labels National Leader and former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. “So, we need America’s leaders to come together to make decisions about domestic and foreign challenges that will define our country for decades to come. Our National Meeting is all about ensuring America has enough Democrats and Republicans in Congress who are willing to meet this moment.”



In a narrowly divided Congress, these House and Senate members are poised to play an outsized role in shaping bipartisan legislation and highlighting the issues most important to America’s commonsense majority including immigration and border security, tax and permitting reform and the national debt.

“The biggest threat facing our country isn’t external—it’s the growing polarization and tribalism tearing us apart from within,” said No Labels National Leader Dan Webb. “This meeting is about proving that there’s still a path forward for leaders who value commonsense solutions over stalemates.”

CLICK HERE FOR A LINK TO THE MEETING AGENDA

A complete list of speakers is as follows:

Senators: Congress: Other Guests: Bill Cassidy Don Bacon Larry Hogan Susan Collins Rob Bresnahan Pat McCrory John Curtis Don Davis Mike Rawlings Tim Kaine Jared Golden Ben DuPont Markwayne Mullin Tony Gonzales Eric Hovde Lisa Murkowski Vicente Gonzalez Frank Luntz Thom Tillis Josh Gottheimer Kathleen Shanahan Todd Young Dusty Johnson Dennis Blair Mike Lawler Susie Lee Dan Meuser Seth Moulton Jimmy Panetta Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Ritchie Torres

*All media planning to attend should register HERE*

Who: No Labels

What: No Labels National Meeting

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, 7:45 AM – 3 PM ET

Where: Mayflower Hotel

1127 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20036

About No Labels

Since its inception, No Labels has worked to give voice to America’s commonsense majority. We seek to empower our elected leaders to meet in the middle to deliver results and solve our country’s most significant problems.

www.nolabels.org.

Attachment

Maryanne Martini No Labels 2025881990 maryanne@nolabels.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.