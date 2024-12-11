Keatext and QuestionPro Partner to Expand Conversational Analytics and Unify Insights

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keatext , a leading innovative text analytics provider, and QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services, today announced a strategic partnership to drive business growth by delivering advanced conversational analytics capabilities and unified customer feedback insights.

This partnership will enable QuestionPro customers to bring multiple sources of feedback into their analysis and unlock deeper insights from their surveys and contact centers. By combining the strengths of both businesses, customers will benefit from:

Unified Insights: QuestionPro customers can now centralize all their customer feedback sources, including surveys, reviews, support tickets, and call transcripts or chats from the contact center into a single platform for unified analysis.

Conversational Analytics: By analyzing call transcripts alongside post-call NPS surveys, QuestionPro customers can pinpoint the exact moments in conversations that impact customer satisfaction. This granular level of analysis will empower businesses to take immediate action to improve customer experiences.

Efficient Reporting: Keatext's cutting-edge text analytics technology will enable QuestionPro users to analyze unstructured text data with greater precision and speed in order to report efficiently on customer satisfaction.



“We are thrilled to partner with QuestionPro to deliver a more comprehensive customer experience solution to the market,” said Narjès Boufaden, Founder and CEO of Keatext. “By combining our advanced text analytics with QuestionPro’s industry-leading survey platform, we can help businesses gain deeper insights into their customers’ needs and preferences.”

“Keatext’s technology is a perfect complement to our existing platform,” said Ken Peterson, President, CX at QuestionPro. “This partnership will allow our customers to unlock the full potential of their customer feedback data and make data-driven decisions that drive business success.”

About Keatext

Keatext’s advanced text analytics platform empowers businesses to elevate customer experiences. By analyzing both structured and unstructured feedback, Keatext pinpoints the factors that significantly impact customer satisfaction scores like NPS, CSAT, and star ratings, and prepares actionable, natural language recommendations that are presented in a downloadable report. Leveraging generative AI and proprietary AI technology for text and sentiment analysis, Keatext helps businesses to manage and prioritize issues and effectively run contact center operations. To learn more, visit keatext.ai .

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

