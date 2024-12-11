Prodege and McDougall Communications Forge Innovative Partnership to Advance Vision Correction Research

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege Insights, a leading provider of consumer insights to Fortune 500 brands, and McDougall Communications, the most senior standalone public relations and reputation management firm in Upstate New York, have announced a partnership to drive research innovation in vision correction and contact lens technology. This collaboration focuses on joint partnerships with manufacturers and trade associations to provide valuable insights to doctors and patients, while enhancing media exposure and furthering public awareness.

The Prodege team will work closely with McDougall to design highly actionable surveys that yield significant, reportable data outcomes. Furthermore, Prodege’s data visualization and analysis team will collaborate with McDougall to effectively summarize findings prior to the partnership and creation of the comprehensive report for stakeholders.

This partnership has already demonstrated its potential for success. The Contact Lens Institute’s "See Tomorrow" initiatives from 2022 to 2024 received multiple accolades, including the Public Relations Society of America Silver and Bronze Anvil Awards, for best strategic public relations campaign of the year and outstanding public relations tactics, respectively. The twice-per-year research initiative aims to uncover transformative consumer insights about vision correction and contact lens, ultimately helping eye care professionals build patient relationships. Additionally, collaborative research for CooperVision in 2024 supported a comprehensive report on the impacts of digital screen time.

"Prodege has been an ideal data partner to help us advance research in vision correction and contact lens technology," said Mike McDougall, President of McDougall Communications. "This collaboration allows us to blend Prodege's powerful consumer insights and audience reach with our health and medical public relations expertise, enhancing our ability to inform and engage both clinicians and patients. Together, we are committed to uncovering transformative insights that will shape the future of vision care."

About Prodege

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform powered by leading loyalty programs that fuel client success. Prodege empowers marketers to understand, reach and grow their customer base through performance marketing campaigns and customer feedback. Brands can reach customers in a rewarding environment through positive interactions while loyalty programs cater to their most loyal customers with brand safe offers and earning opportunities that create even greater engagement and enriching experiences. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

About McDougall Communications

McDougall Communications ( mcdougallpr.com ) assists clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific to meet their business objectives through a range of communications services, including strategic planning, media and influencer relations, reputation and crisis counsel, and social media management. A partner in the Worldcom Public Relations Group , it is the most senior standalone public relations and reputation management firm in Upstate New York and its work regularly shapes global communications advancements.

CONTACT:

Corporate Inquiries



Nicole Zwolinski

Senior Director, Marketing

nicole.zwolinski@prodege.com

Media



ICR

Prodege-PR@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.