Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Reports Record-Setting Recombinant Spider Silk Production in 2024

Milestone Surpasses All Previous Years Combined Production, Signifying Major Breakthrough in Commercialization Efforts

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, reports that it has produced more than 1,200 pounds of recombinant spider silk cocoon over the last 12 months. This milestone represents more than the combined production of all prior years, underscoring the Company's significant advancements in scaling up spider silk production for commercial applications.

The successful production surge was driven by Kraig Labs' newest hybrid spider silk production strain, which transformed traditional silkworms into producers of spider silk-based fibers. This record output demonstrates the Company's ability to bridge the gap between laboratory innovation and scalable, sustainable production.

"We are proud to share this exciting production milestone. This achievement is a clear indicator of the tremendous progress our team has made in optimizing spider silk production," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "This achievement puts us on track to begin addressing the global demand for performance fibers across a range of consumer end markets."

Kraig Labs' focus on building a reliable and scalable production model has positioned the Company as a leader in recombinant spider silk manufacturing. This accomplishment sets the stage for expanded production capacity and accelerated commercialization of its eco-friendly and high-performance silk fibers.

For more details about this breakthrough and other advancements the Company has made this year please see the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or through the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

