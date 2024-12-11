ArcelorMittal and LanzaTech Announce Ethanol Production Milestone and Shipment of First Barge from Flagship Steelanol Facility in Belgium

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech”), the carbon recycling company transforming above-ground carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein, and ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) (“ArcelorMittal”), the world’s leading integrated steel and mining company, today announced that ethanol from ArcelorMittal's commercial flagship Steelanol facility in Ghent, Belgium, has achieved a production milestone whereby ethanol volumes have ramped to a significant enough level to support large-scale shipping by barge. LanzaTech took title to the first barge shipment earlier this month, and the ethanol is en route to be purified and sold to LanzaTech’s CarbonSmart customers such as Coty. This achievement progresses LanzaTech and ArcelorMittal’s joint strategy to develop a thriving European supply chain for sustainable ethanol produced in the region.





ArcelorMittal’s Steelanol facility is converting carbon-rich industrial emissions from its blast furnace into fuel-grade ethanol by using leading carbon recycling technology developed by LanzaTech. Ethanol production commenced in 2023, and the facility is a first-of-its-kind for the European steel industry. The produced ethanol can be sold directly into fuel markets or further purified or converted for use in a wide array of consumer products such as apparel, personal care, and packaging.

“This production milestone represents an important step toward treating industrial emissions as raw materials—rather than waste—to profitably support European supply chains in the creation of everyday products,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Chair and CEO of LanzaTech. “Our mission at LanzaTech is to capture carbon for utilization over and over so that we do not need to continue extracting significant volumes of fossil carbon from the ground. Together with ArcelorMittal, we look forward to building upon this achievement and expanding our operations together as we continue to advance an enduring global circular economy.”

"We are excited to have reached another significant milestone in our decarbonisation journey: the first shipment of ethanol by barge,” said Manfred Van Vlierberghe, CEO of ArcelorMittal Belgium. “This achievement marks the next crucial step after the successful first industrial and commercial production of ethanol, made possible by the dedication of our team and our strong partnership with LanzaTech. With initiatives such as Steelanol, which converts carbon-rich gases into ethanol, and Torero, which produces biocoal from waste wood, we are already making substantial progress in reducing CO 2 emissions. Addressing climate challenges however requires a holistic approach, where sustainability initiatives such as energy efficiency, CCUS and electrification play key roles alongside Steelanol. Together, we are committed to a clear roadmap for achieving climate neutrality by 2050."

ArcelorMittal’s Steelanol plant has the capacity to produce 80 million litres annually of advanced ethanol, around half of the total current demand in Belgium. It expects to reduce carbon emissions from the facility in Ghent by 125,000 tonnes annually, thereby advancing the EU’s 2030 Climate Target Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by the end of the decade. Project partners include Primetals Technologies and E4tech (which has since been acquired by ERM), with support from CINEA, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency.

