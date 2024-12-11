Trupanion Named Top Employer in Six Categories at VIBE Awards

Trupanion wins awards for Work Flexibility, Retirement Benefits, Professional Development, Health and Wellness, Parental Benefits and Vacation Benefits

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs in North America, announced today the receipt of six 2024 VIBE Awards related to employee benefits. Trupanion was named a top employer in six out of seven categories, gaining recognition in Financial & Retirement, Health & Wellness Benefits, Parental Benefits, Work Flexibility, Professional Development Benefits, and Vacation & Time Off Benefits.

“Trupanion is made up of passionate people who care deeply about helping cats and dogs in their time of need. We extend this philosophy to our team members, striving to offer a competitive benefits package that focuses on wellbeing and positions all team members to thrive at Trupanion,” said Brenna McGibney, Trupanion’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Each year, The Muse honors employers that stand out for their perks and benefits with the VIBE Awards. VIBE stands for "Voted In By Employees," meaning that awards were only given to companies whose employees would recommend them as an employer of choice for that category. The Muse is the only online career resource that offers a behind-the-scenes look at job opportunities with hundreds of companies, original career advice from prominent experts, and access to the best coaches to get personalized and private career help.

“We're proud to recognize the companies, like Trupanion, who have made a meaningful investment in their people,” said Dave Bethoney, President of The Muse. “These companies understand that offering well-rounded benefits isn't just good for employees — it's good for business. The VIBE Awards highlight those who are creating cultures where people thrive, both professionally and personally.”

“Our teams bring our mission to life. They answer the call at midnight when a member’s pet falls ill, they are the reason we are able to make a difference in the lives of families around the world. We want to ensure we support our teams in turn, including offering comprehensive benefits to help them in their careers and well-being and continue to look for new and enhanced benefits when we can,” stated Trupanion CEO, Margi Tooth. “Knowing that our team members voted Trupanion as an employer of choice in six different award categories is a true honor.”

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Of Canada. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Corporate.Communications@trupanion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.