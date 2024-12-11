71% of Marketers Boost Video-Based Experience Investments Amid General Decline in Effectiveness of Marketing Channels, Kaltura Study Finds

Lead generation, knowledge sharing, content repurposing, and brand awareness are driving marketers' shift to digital experiences as other methods see a decline in effectiveness

Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today released a new report ‘The Marketing Power of Video-Based Experiences and AI in 2025’, examining the marketing power of video-based experiences, such as webinars, virtual and hybrid events, community hubs, podcasts, video web experiences, and AI ahead of 2025. The findings in the report were based on a global survey examining current marketing methodologies and the shift towards more personalized and AI-driven marketing strategies.

Marketers across the board (99%) report poor results for many long-favored digital marketing channels. Traditional drivers of conversion and engagement have lost their luster, with tools such as display/banner ads (45%), email marketing campaigns (43%), and podcast marketing (40%) experiencing the biggest declines in effectiveness.

In response, the study finds that marketers are redefining their playbooks, turning to video-first tools that address engagement and ROI challenges head-on. Video-based digital experiences are increasingly recognized as a cornerstone for modern marketing strategies. 98% of marketers report a positive ROI from video-based digital experiences, and 71% of marketers have increased their investment in such experiences over the last year. This surge of investments is due to their ability to achieve diverse marketing goals. Marketers cite lead generation (26%), knowledge sharing (25%), and brand awareness (24%) as their biggest reasons for making the switch. Content repurposing has also become a key reason to utilize video-based digital experiences, with only 3% responding they don’t repurpose their content.

While the demand for personalization tools and digital experiences is higher than ever, with 92% of marketers claiming them a priority, challenges remain in their adoption. 37% of marketers cite a lack of the right technology as their primary roadblock. Data shortages are another pain point for 35% of marketers, followed by high costs, compliance concerns, and the challenges of sourcing reliable first-party data. As demand for personalized experiences continues to soar, marketers are finding new ways to navigate these barriers and unlock the full potential of digital engagement.

"Video-based digital experiences are quickly emerging as one of the most effective marketing channels for driving ROI and boosting engagement, proving their value while other tools are losing theirs," said Nohar Zmora, SVP, Head of Marketing at Kaltura. "With their growth, however, there are still challenges in delivering truly personalized experiences to audiences. As users get used to personalized experiences, organizations that use new tools like the Kaltura Work Genie to create those individualized experiences will be better positioned to enhance engagement, maximize ROI, and reap the benefits.”

This report was created with data from a survey conducted in September 2024 of 600 respondents comprising a diverse mix of senior marketing professionals, including CMOs, VPs of Marketing, Demand Generation Managers, Content Marketers, and Growth Marketers. All respondents held Director-level positions or higher and were from companies with over 1,000 employees. Respondents were from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy. The response results mentioned hereinabove relate to the number of the marketers participated at the survey.

